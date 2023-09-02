Korey Lee vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Saturday, Korey Lee (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is batting .056 with three walks.
- Lee produced a hit in one of six games so far this season.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Lee has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.083
|AVG
|.000
|.214
|OBP
|.143
|.083
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (2-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
