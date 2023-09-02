Kerry Carpenter vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 58 of 92 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
- Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (32 of 92), with more than one RBI 15 times (16.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (38.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.352
|AVG
|.208
|.402
|OBP
|.283
|.521
|SLG
|.517
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|31
|40/11
|K/BB
|42/13
|2
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .227 against him.
