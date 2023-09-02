Big Ten foes meet when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) play on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Ohio State found success on both offense and defense last season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (490.7 yards per game) and 14th-best in total defense (321.5 yards allowed per game). Indiana had the 99th-ranked scoring offense last year (23.3 points per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-worst with 33.9 points allowed per game.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Indiana vs. Ohio State Key Statistics (2022)

Indiana Ohio State 328.3 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490.7 (16th) 449.3 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.5 (18th) 110.8 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.4 (32nd) 217.4 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.3 (14th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (6th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Indiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Connor Bazelak threw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Shaun Shivers compiled 592 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Josh Henderson ran for four rushing touchdowns and 398 yards a year ago. Henderson also was effective as a receiver, accumulating 24 receptions for 274 yards with four touchdowns.

Cam Camper averaged 47.4 receiving yards and racked up two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Emery Simmons grabbed one touchdown and had 408 receiving yards (34 ypg) in 2022.

Ohio State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year C.J. Stroud put up 3,688 passing yards (283.7 per game), a 66.3% completion percentage, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Last year, Miyan Williams rushed for 825 yards on 128 attempts (63.5 yards per game) and scored 14 times.

TreVeyon Henderson churned out 571 yards on 107 carries (43.9 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Marvin Harrison Jr. grabbed 77 passes (on 120 targets) for 1,263 yards (97.2 per game). He also found the end zone 14 times.

Emeka Egbuka also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 105 times.

Julian Fleming's stat line last year: 533 receiving yards, 34 catches, six touchdowns, on 54 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Indiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.