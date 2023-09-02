The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) are 30.5-point favorites when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Ohio State was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both total offense (ninth-best with 490.7 yards per game) and total defense (14th-best with 321.5 yards allowed per game) this year. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 14th-worst in the FBS last season (33.9 points allowed per game), Indiana had more success on offense, ranking 99th in the FBS by putting up 23.3 points per game.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: CBS

Ohio State vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -30.5 -110 -110 59.5 -105 -115 -10000 +2000

Week 1 Big Ten Betting Trends

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.

The Hoosiers did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 30.5-point underdogs.

Last season, seven Indiana games went over the point total.

Last season, Indiana won one out of the eight games in which it was the underdog.

Indiana played as an underdog of +2000 or more once last season and lost that game.

Indiana Stats Leaders

In 12 games last season, Shaun Shivers ran for 592 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Shivers added 128 yards and one touchdown on 22 catches.

As part of the running game, Josh Henderson rushed for 398 yards and four touchdowns on 4.4 YPC.

Henderson had 24 receptions (2.0 per game) for 274 yards (22.8 per game) and four TDs.

Connor Bazelak was an important part of the offense last season, racking up 2,312 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 55.1% completion percentage.

Cam Camper was targeted 83 times leading to 46 catches, 569 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

On defense Aaron Casey, who was on the field for 12 games, collected 64 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Bryant Fitzgerald accumulated 0.5 sacks to go along with 1.0 TFL, 55 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

With 37 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and four sacks, Alfred Bryant was a key contributor last year on defense.

Devon Matthews collected 2.0 TFL, 54 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

