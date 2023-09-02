Based on our computer model, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the Indiana Hoosiers when the two teams play at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, September 2, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Indiana (+30.5) Over (59.5) Ohio State 45, Indiana 17

Week 1 Big Ten Predictions

Indiana Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Hoosiers, based on the moneyline, is 4.8%.

The Hoosiers went 4-8-0 ATS last year.

Indiana didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 30.5-point or larger underdogs last season.

The Hoosiers and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times last season.

Games involving Indiana last year averaged 54.9 points per game, a 4.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Ohio State Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Buckeyes put together a 6-6-1 ATS record last year.

As a 30.5-point or greater favorite last season, Ohio State had two wins against the spread (2-2-1).

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Buckeyes games.

The over/under in this matchup is 59.5 points, 0.2 fewer than the average total in last season's Ohio State contests.

Hoosiers vs. Buckeyes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 44.2 21 47.1 17.9 39.3 22 Indiana 23.3 33.9 23.4 30.9 23 38.2

