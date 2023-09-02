Gavin Sheets returns to action for the Chicago White Sox against Reese Olson and the Detroit TigersSeptember 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 28, when he went 0-for-2 against the Orioles.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .214.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this year (43 of 91), with multiple hits seven times (7.7%).

He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has driven in a run in 19 games this year (20.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 20 of 91 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .186 AVG .240 .266 OBP .301 .274 SLG .432 4 XBH 12 3 HR 6 14 RBI 17 28/13 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings