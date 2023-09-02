On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .277.

Jimenez has had a hit in 69 of 95 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (38.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (13.7%).

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (38.9%), including three games with multiple runs (3.2%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .292 AVG .259 .338 OBP .303 .441 SLG .458 15 XBH 17 7 HR 8 29 RBI 24 41/14 K/BB 38/11 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings