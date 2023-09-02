The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .244.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 72 of 121 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has homered in 17 games this year (14%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 33.9% of his games this season (41 of 121), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 of 121 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .269 AVG .220 .335 OBP .322 .458 SLG .377 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 36 RBI 30 58/22 K/BB 73/34 1 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings