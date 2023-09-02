Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (72-63) will visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (70-67) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, September 2, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cubs and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cubs bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 70 times and won 41, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 41-29 (winning 58.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cubs went 5-3 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (47.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 41 times in 88 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +260 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.