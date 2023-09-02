TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Javier Assad, who is expected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Chicago's .416 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Cubs' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (676 total runs).

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago's 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Assad (3-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Assad heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Assad will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.3 innings per outing.

He has had 10 appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Graham Ashcraft 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 9/4/2023 Giants - Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Hendricks - 9/6/2023 Giants - Home - - 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi

