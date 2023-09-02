Saturday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (70-67) taking on the Chicago Cubs (72-63) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (3-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Andrew Abbott (8-4, 3.35 ERA).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 41 (58.6%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 41-29 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 676.

The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule