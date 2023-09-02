The Kentucky Wildcats (0-0) host the Ball State Cardinals (0-0) at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Kentucky struggled on offense last season, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS (20.4 points per game). However, it ranked 11th-best defensively, allowing only 19.2 points per game. Ball State put up 23.3 points per game on offense last season (99th in the FBS), and it ranked 70th on the other side of the ball with 26.9 points allowed per game.

Below in this story, we provide you all the info you need to know about how to see this game on SEC Network.

Ball State vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Ball State vs. Kentucky Key Statistics (2022)

Ball State Kentucky 386.1 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.7 (105th) 398 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.4 (10th) 159.8 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.2 (108th) 226.3 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.5 (95th) 21 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Ball State Stats Leaders (2022)

John Paddock threw for an average of 224.4 pass yards per game and threw for 18 touchdowns last season.

Carson Steele averaged 132.6 rushing yards per game and accumulated 14 rushing touchdowns.

Last season Vaughn Pemberton rushed for 133 yards.

Jayshon Jackson was targeted 11 times per game and collected 829 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Brady Hunt averaged 41.5 receiving yards on 5.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Yo'Heinz Tyler caught 48 passes on his way to 420 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

Kentucky Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Will Levis produced 2,406 passing yards (185.1 per game), a 65.4% completion percentage, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Christopher Rodriguez Jr. churned out 904 rushing yards (69.5 per game) and six touchdowns last year.

Jutahn McClain collected 278 rushing yards on 59 carries last season.

In the previous season, Barion Brown grabbed 50 passes (on 81 targets) for 628 yards (48.3 per game). He also found the end zone four times.

Dane Key amassed 519 yards on 37 grabs with six touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times, and averaged 39.9 receiving yards per game.

Tayvion Robinson grabbed 40 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 38.2 yards per game last season.

