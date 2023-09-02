In the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Wildcats to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Looking to bet on Kentucky vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Ball State vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ball State (+25.5) Under (49.5) Kentucky 33, Ball State 13

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 1 MAC Predictions

Ball State Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.9% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Ball State had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 25.5 points or greater last year.

In Cardinals games last year, combined scoring went over the point total three times.

The average total points scored in Ball State games last year (49.5) is 7.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wildcats a 98.0% chance to win.

The Wildcats won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

As a 25.5-point or greater favorite, Kentucky had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

Games featuring the Wildcats went over the point total just once last season.

The over/under for this game is 49.5 points, one more than the average point total for Kentucky games a year ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Wildcats 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 20.4 19.2 24.1 16.3 18 24.8 Ball State 23.3 26.9 27.3 24.7 19.2 29.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.