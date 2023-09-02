Andy Ibáñez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Yankees.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (49 of 87), with more than one hit 16 times (18.4%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this season (19 of 87), with two or more RBI four times (4.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|39
|.260
|AVG
|.232
|.292
|OBP
|.273
|.448
|SLG
|.384
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|13
|32/7
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
