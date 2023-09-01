Zach McKinstry vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zach McKinstry and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Touki Toussaint on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .238 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 6.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (4.8%).
- He has scored at least once 46 times this year (37.1%), including four games with multiple runs (3.2%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.254
|AVG
|.221
|.333
|OBP
|.284
|.408
|SLG
|.321
|19
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|10
|48/23
|K/BB
|47/16
|8
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (2-6) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
