The Detroit Tigers (60-74) and Chicago White Sox (53-81) battle in AL Central action, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) for the Tigers and Touki Toussaint (2-6) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (9-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (2-6, 4.85 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.

So far this year, Toussaint has not registered a quality start.

Toussaint heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 14 appearances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will hand the ball to Rodriguez (9-7) for his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.21 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

In 20 starts, Rodriguez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 558 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .241 for the campaign with 149 home runs, 19th in the league.

The White Sox have gone 5-for-22 with a double, a home run and an RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.

