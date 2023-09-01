Touki Toussaint will try to control Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers when they play his Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Tigers (-135). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 21-43, a 32.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of its 133 opportunities.

In 14 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 8-6-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 25-44 23-28 30-52 39-61 14-19

