Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, which includes 11 games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To make sure you don't miss any of the early-season action, see the column below for details on how to watch.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Peacock
|Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Towson Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NBC/Peacock (Live stream on Fubo)
|Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|12:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 3
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
