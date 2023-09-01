Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Spencer Torkelson, Luis Robert and others in the Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Rodríguez Stats

Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Rodriguez has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Aug. 26 4.2 5 4 4 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 20 6.2 4 1 1 6 1 at Red Sox Aug. 13 5.0 10 6 6 8 1 vs. Twins Aug. 8 7.0 4 0 0 5 3 at Pirates Aug. 2 6.0 7 2 2 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eduardo Rodríguez's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .229/.314/.435 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 89 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.349/.526 on the year.

Carpenter enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with an RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 131 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .271/.325/.561 slash line so far this season.

Robert hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has put up 129 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.335/.368 so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.