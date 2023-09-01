How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 1
Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the Detroit Tigers on Friday against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are 23rd in MLB action with 137 home runs. They average one per game.
- Detroit is slugging .377, the second-lowest average in MLB.
- The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.233).
- Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (527 total runs).
- The Tigers' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Detroit's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (9-7) out to make his 21st start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Rodriguez enters this outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Rodriguez is trying to record his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 outings this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Justin Verlander
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael King
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brendan White
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-3
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Gerrit Cole
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
