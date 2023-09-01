Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the Detroit Tigers on Friday against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 23rd in MLB action with 137 home runs. They average one per game.

Detroit is slugging .377, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.233).

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (527 total runs).

The Tigers' .300 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit's 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.280).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Rodriguez (9-7) out to make his 21st start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rodriguez enters this outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez is trying to record his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 outings this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Astros L 17-4 Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Brendan White Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Tarik Skubal Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón

