Spencer Torkelson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.435) and total hits (114) this season.
- In 57.6% of his games this season (76 of 132), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this year (57 of 132), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|64
|.209
|AVG
|.250
|.309
|OBP
|.319
|.365
|SLG
|.504
|22
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|16
|26
|RBI
|44
|76/34
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (2-6) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.85 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
