The Tampa Bay Rays (82-52) and Cleveland Guardians (64-70) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Marlins, and the Guardians a series win over the Twins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (7-4) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-6) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-4, 3.12 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 6.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (7-4) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing one hit.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, a 4.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.050 in 15 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Glasnow has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

The Guardians will send Quantrill (2-6) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 67 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

During 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.

Quantrill enters the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Quantrill is trying to collect his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.