The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .318 this season while batting .262 with 29 walks and 41 runs scored.

Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this season (66 of 107), with at least two hits 25 times (23.4%).

He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has had at least one RBI in 18.7% of his games this year (20 of 107), with two or more RBI six times (5.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .228 AVG .294 .295 OBP .341 .302 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 39/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings