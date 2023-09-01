Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (131) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

In 69% of his 126 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 33 games this season (26.2%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.

Robert has an RBI in 47 of 126 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 63 of 126 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 65 .260 AVG .280 .318 OBP .331 .580 SLG .545 36 XBH 33 17 HR 18 34 RBI 36 63/14 K/BB 88/14 4 SB 13

