Lenyn Sosa vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Lenyn Sosa (hitting .265 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has three doubles, five home runs and a walk while batting .189.
- In 47.1% of his 34 games this season, Sosa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 34), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Sosa has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 34 games so far this year.
Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.194
|AVG
|.184
|.194
|OBP
|.200
|.323
|SLG
|.388
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|16/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez (9-7) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.21, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
