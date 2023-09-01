Kerry Carpenter vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .287.
- In 58 of 91 games this season (63.7%) Carpenter has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 32 games this year (35.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (35 of 91), with two or more runs eight times (8.8%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.352
|AVG
|.214
|.402
|OBP
|.290
|.521
|SLG
|.531
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|31
|40/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|2
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.88 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (2-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.85 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
