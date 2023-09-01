On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 183 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .261.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 78 of 125 games this year (62.4%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 125), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (32.8%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (14.4%).

In 43.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Other Cubs Players vs the Reds

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 12 .245 AVG .217 .333 OBP .245 .452 SLG .413 26 XBH 5 6 HR 2 24 RBI 8 43/18 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings