How to Bet

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games in Indiana Today

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-3.5)

Rockets (-3.5) Rockets Moneyline: -155

-155 Pacers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 237.5

