Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Indiana Today

Samford Bulldogs vs. Valparaiso Beacons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Valparaiso (-9.5)

Valparaiso (-9.5) Valparaiso Moneyline: -500

-500 Samford Moneyline: +375

+375 Total: 155.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Citadel Bulldogs vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-9.5)

Notre Dame (-9.5) Notre Dame Moneyline: -550

-550 Citadel Moneyline: +400

+400 Total: 130.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Butler Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Butler (-11.5)

Butler (-11.5) Butler Moneyline: -750

-750 Georgetown Moneyline: +525

+525 Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Morehead State Eagles vs. Indiana Hoosiers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)

BTN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Indiana (-12.5)

Indiana (-12.5) Indiana Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Morehead State Moneyline: +625

+625 Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Indiana State Sycamores

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Indiana State (-17.5)

Indiana State (-17.5) Total: 157.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.