Indiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games in Indiana Today
Samford Bulldogs vs. Valparaiso Beacons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Valparaiso (-9.5)
- Valparaiso Moneyline: -500
- Samford Moneyline: +375
- Total: 155.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-9.5)
- Notre Dame Moneyline: -550
- Citadel Moneyline: +400
- Total: 130.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Georgetown Hoyas vs. Butler Bulldogs
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Butler (-11.5)
- Butler Moneyline: -750
- Georgetown Moneyline: +525
- Total: 150.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Morehead State Eagles vs. Indiana Hoosiers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- TV Channel: BTN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Indiana (-12.5)
- Indiana Moneyline: -1000
- Morehead State Moneyline: +625
- Total: 141.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Tennessee State Tigers vs. Indiana State Sycamores
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Indiana State (-17.5)
- Total: 157.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.