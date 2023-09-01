Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the game. It's that simple.

Games in Indiana Today

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, NBCS-BOS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-3.5)

Celtics (-3.5) Celtics Moneyline: -160

-160 Pacers Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 243.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.