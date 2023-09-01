Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.

Games in Indiana Today

UConn Huskies vs. Butler Bulldogs

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Butler (-5.5)

Butler (-5.5) Total: 143.5

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, BSSE (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Pacers Moneyline: -165

-165 Hawks Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 263.5

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Purdue Boilermakers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Purdue (-9.5)

Purdue (-9.5) Total: 154.5

