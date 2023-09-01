Indiana BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.
Games in Indiana Today
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-4)
- Colts Moneyline: -200
- Raiders Moneyline: +165
- Total: 42.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Purdue Fort Wayne (-14.5)
- Total: 144.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Cleveland State Vikings vs. IUPUI Jaguars
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-10.5)
- Total: 144.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Lindenwood Lions
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Lindenwood (-1.5)
- Total: 139.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.