Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.

Games in Indiana Today

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. IUPUI Jaguars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: IUPUI (-1.5)

IUPUI (-1.5) IUPUI Moneyline: -125

-125 Detroit Mercy Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Oregon State Beavers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Notre Dame (-6.5) Notre Dame Moneyline: -250

-250 Oregon State Moneyline: +190

+190 Total: 41.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Valparaiso Beacons vs. Elon Phoenix

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Spread Favorite: Elon (-5.5)

Elon (-5.5) Elon Moneyline: -225

-225 Valparaiso Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 144.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Evansville Purple Aces vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cincinnati (-17.5)

Cincinnati (-17.5) Total: 150.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana TV Channel: MARQ (Watch on Fubo)

MARQ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Purdue Fort Wayne (-5.5)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-5.5) Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline: -225

-225 Northern Kentucky Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 145.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Southeast Missouri State (-1.5)

Southeast Missouri State (-1.5) Southeast Missouri State Moneyline: -125

-125 Southern Indiana Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 141.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.