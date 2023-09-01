Indiana BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're looking to wager on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Indiana Today

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pacers (-2.5)

Pacers (-2.5) Pacers Moneyline: -135

-135 Bulls Moneyline: +110

+110 Total: 240.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.