How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games to Bet on Today

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, AZFamily (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, AZFamily (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-1.5)

Suns (-1.5) Suns Moneyline: -125

-125 Rockets Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 224.5

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Jets (-250)

Jets (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)

Blackhawks (+195) Total: 6

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raptors (-6.5)

Raptors (-6.5) Raptors Moneyline: -250

-250 Wizards Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 239.5

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-225)

Rangers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+180)

Capitals (+180) Total: 6

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-165)

Stars (-165) Moneyline Underdog: Blues (+135)

Blues (+135) Total: 6.5

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey TV Channel: BSOH,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSOH,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Devils (-275)

Devils (-275) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+220)

Blue Jackets (+220) Total: 7

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA,BSW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CA,BSW,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Kings (-350)

Kings (-350) Moneyline Underdog: Sharks (+275)

Sharks (+275) Total: 6

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

YES, BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Bucks Moneyline: -160

-160 Nets Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 240.5

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: BSSW, BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

BSSW, BSOH (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-4.5)

Mavericks (-4.5) Mavericks Moneyline: -190

-190 Cavaliers Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 231.5

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Tulane Green Wave

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

Tulane (-10.5) Tulane Moneyline: -400

-400 Virginia Tech Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 44

