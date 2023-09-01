On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .277 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

In 16.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 37 games this year (39.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .293 AVG .259 .340 OBP .303 .440 SLG .458 14 XBH 17 7 HR 8 29 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 38/11 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings