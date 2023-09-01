Spencer Steer and Cody Bellinger are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs square off at Great American Ball Park on Friday (beginning at 1:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 77 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .316/.362/.535 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 2 0 5 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 26 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has recorded 144 hits with 24 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 32 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.340/.396 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 27 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Pirates Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Steer has collected 129 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .268/.353/.452 slash line on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 109 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .268/.331/.421 slash line so far this season.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0

