Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (72-62) will visit Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (69-67) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, September 1, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Reds have +100 odds to win. The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Cuas - CHC (3-0, 3.69 ERA) vs Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 69 times and won 41, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 35-21 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (46.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won 38 of 82 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-6.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +260 - 2nd

