On Thursday, Zack Short (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .222 with nine doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Short has picked up a hit in 41.0% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.0% of them.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (6.4%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 19.2% of his games this season, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 78 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 32 .250 AVG .182 .305 OBP .284 .398 SLG .286 8 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 29/9 K/BB 24/11 2 SB 1

