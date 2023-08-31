MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes 12 games that feature teams from the MAC. To make sure you catch all of the early-season action, check out the column below for info on how to watch.
MAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Western Michigan Broncos
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Knights
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Miami Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northern Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Liberty Flames
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|LIU Post Pioneers at Ohio Bobcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Akron Zips at Temple Owls
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
