The Youngstown State Penguins (0-0) visit the Valparaiso Beacons (0-0) at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Youngstown State averaged 399.0 yards per game on offense last season (43rd in the FCS), and it ranked 49th on defense with 354.1 yards allowed per game. Valparaiso totaled 340.9 yards per game on offense last season (87th in the FCS), and it ranked 69th on the other side of the ball with 387.7 yards allowed per game.

We will dive into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Valparaiso vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics (2022)

Valparaiso Youngstown State 340.9 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.0 (47th) 387.7 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.1 (42nd) 126.3 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.6 (19th) 214.7 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.4 (81st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (22nd)

Valparaiso Stats Leaders (2022)

Mikey Appel connected on 58.7% of his passes and threw for 1,871 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Aaron Dawson averaged 100.3 rushing yards and accumulated 10 rushing touchdowns.

Mason Kaplan ran for three touchdowns on 131 yards a year ago.

Solomon Davis was targeted 3.8 times per game and collected 741 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Braden Contreras caught 30 passes last season on his way to 466 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Matt Ross caught 33 passes on his way to 417 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders (2022)

Mitch Davidson put up a passing stat line last year of 1,613 yards with a 59.2% completion rate (119-for-201), 12 touchdowns, one interception, and an average of 146.6 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 55 carries for 148 yards and four TDs.

Jaleel McLaughlin took 227 carries for 1,588 yards (144.4 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns last year. When it comes to receiving, he caught 19 passes for 300 yards (27.3 per game) and two TDs.

Dra Rushton put up 329 yards on 71 carries (29.9 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Bryce Oliver grabbed 59 passes (on 56 targets) for 821 yards (74.6 per game). He also found the end zone 10 times.

Max Tomczak amassed 430 yards on 26 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 20 times, and averaged 39.1 receiving yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Youngstown State or Valparaiso gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.