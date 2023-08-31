On Thursday, August 31, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (65-68) visit the Detroit Tigers (59-74) at Comerica Park, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET. The Yankees will be looking for a series sweep.

The Yankees are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+105). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.51 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (5-4, 3.80 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Tigers' game against the Yankees but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to beat the Yankees with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 42 out of the 76 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 37-28 record (winning 56.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with 44 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 37 times in 93 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Javier Báez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Carson Kelly 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+290)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.