After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 114 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .438.

In 58.0% of his 131 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (15.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.4% of his games this year, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (43.5%), including 11 multi-run games (8.4%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 64 .212 AVG .250 .311 OBP .319 .371 SLG .504 22 XBH 31 8 HR 16 26 RBI 44 74/33 K/BB 64/24 1 SB 2

