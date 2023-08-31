On Thursday, Riley Greene (.118 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is batting .284 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

Greene has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (11.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 43 games this season (44.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 48 .300 AVG .267 .356 OBP .335 .458 SLG .433 18 XBH 16 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 59/17 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings