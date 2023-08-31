Kerry Carpenter vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 63.3% of his games this season (57 of 90), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (26.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (20%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in 31 games this season (34.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this year (37.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.350
|AVG
|.214
|.402
|OBP
|.290
|.525
|SLG
|.531
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|38/11
|K/BB
|40/13
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (8-8) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 126 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
