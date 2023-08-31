After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .244 with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 48 of 86 games this season (55.8%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.4%).
  • In eight games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 22.1% of his games this season (19 of 86), with more than one RBI four times (4.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this season (31.4%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 39
.253 AVG .232
.287 OBP .273
.440 SLG .384
15 XBH 13
6 HR 3
13 RBI 13
32/7 K/BB 24/6
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Schmidt (8-8) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 129 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
