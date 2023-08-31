On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks while batting .220.

Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Baddoo has an RBI in 19 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 87 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .201 AVG .242 .255 OBP .361 .324 SLG .417 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 40/10 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings