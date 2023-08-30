Yan Gomes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Gomes has had a hit in 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.9%).
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 34.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.275
|AVG
|.265
|.317
|OBP
|.310
|.423
|SLG
|.419
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.65, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .176 batting average against him.
