You can wager on player prop bet odds for Adley Rutschman, Luis Robert and others on the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox ahead of their matchup at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Robert has 33 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI (129 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.324/.556 so far this season.

Robert has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 128 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.337/.368 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gibson Stats

Kyle Gibson (13-7) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Gibson will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 48th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 8.0 6 3 3 8 1 at Athletics Aug. 18 5.0 9 4 4 6 0 at Mariners Aug. 11 5.1 12 9 9 4 2 vs. Mets Aug. 5 7.0 4 3 3 9 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 31 6.0 4 1 1 5 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 135 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 72 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .275/.367/.422 so far this year.

Rutschman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a walk and an RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 121 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 48 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .256/.327/.484 so far this season.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and 13 RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

