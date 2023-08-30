The Baltimore Orioles (83-49), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will clash with the Chicago White Sox (52-81) on Wednesday, August 30 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Kyle Gibson getting the nod for the Orioles and Dylan Cease taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +145 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (13-7, 4.89 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (5-7, 4.87 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 44 out of the 61 games, or 72.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have an 18-3 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (33%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win five times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Lenyn Sosa 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Luis Robert 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

